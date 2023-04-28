Leeds’ survival hopes hit as Luis Sinisterra ruled out for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds’ survival hopes hit as Luis Sinisterra ruled out for the season

By Press Association
Luis Sinisterra will play no further part for Leeds this season after injuring his ankle against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds’ Premier League survival hopes have been dealt a blow as Luis Sinisterra has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Colombia winger Sinisterra, who has scored three goals in his last five appearances, was forced out of the midweek home draw against Leicester due to an ankle injury.

Head coach Javi Gracia, whose side play at relegation rivals Bournemouth on Sunday, said: “Luis will be out for the rest of the season. I think it’s something in his ankle, a ligament.

“It’s tough for us to lose key players. I prefer to not complain. I have enough players to compete better and try to work with them and find a way to get results.”

Gracia is still waiting to learn whether USA midfielder Tyler Adams will play again this season following hamstring surgery last month and key defender Max Wober remains doubtful for the game at Bournemouth.

Gracia has come in for heavy criticism for not starting winger Willy Gnonto in recent weeks and he could return to the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium in Sinisterra’s absence.

Italy forward Gnonto was an unused substitute against Leicester and has been named among the substitutes in Leeds’ last five matches, with his omission a source of anger and puzzlement for a large section of fans.

Gracia said: “You ask me about Willy many times and I always say the same. He’s an exceptional player with an amazing character.

“The last game I decided to play with Cree (Crysencio Summerville), but I am sure in the next games Willy will have chances to show.

“It’s something about what I think is better for the team. I choose what’s best for the team. I think both will help us for sure.”

Former Watford boss Gracia collected 10 points from his first six games in charge after replacing Jesse Marsch in February.

But only one point from his last four has seen the pressure cranked up and a growing number of Leeds supporters fear relegation.

When asked if he was worried about his own position should Leeds lose on Sunday, Gracia said: “I’m concerned about the situation of the team.

“When I arrived we were in a worse position. When we arrived we were able to get 11 points in 10 games and of course we want to get more.

“We are focused on trying our best in these five games that are left, starting from Bournemouth.”

Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats on Tuesday night, but have won only one of their last six matches and sit one point above the bottom three in 16th place.

