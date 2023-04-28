EFL clubs to vote on new Sky broadcast deal next Friday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new broadcast deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday.

The league announced Sky as its preferred bidder on April 3 following the issue of invitations to tender earlier in the year.

The EFL said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “The EFL has called a meeting of all clubs for Friday, May 5 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024-25 onwards.

“The league has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at next week’s meeting a recommendation from the EFL board and commercial committee will be put forward, before asking clubs for approval in principle.

“In accordance with EFL regulations, a majority vote of clubs overall and a majority vote of clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.

“No further details or comment will be provided on this matter at the current time.”

Streaming platform DAZN was understood to be keen on a long-term deal which it felt would help the EFL close the financial gap with the Premier League.

Screening all matches under DAZN’s plans would have required the EFL making a request to lift the Saturday blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

The league’s existing deal with Sky runs until the end of next season, and is reported to be worth a total of £595million.