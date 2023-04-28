Thomas Frank targeting ‘fantastic’ finish as Bees bid to be toast of west London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank targeting ‘fantastic’ finish as Bees bid to be toast of west London

By Press Association
Thomas Frank is hoping Brentford can be the top Premier League side in west London this season (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Thomas Frank is hoping Brentford can be the top Premier League side in west London this season (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes it would be “fantastic” for fans to be able to toast his side as the best in west London as the Bees aim to finish the season well.

A 2-0 victory at Chelsea in midweek saw Brentford move eight points clear of the beleagured Blues, while Fulham are sandwiched between the pair in 10th place.

The win also came on the back of a six-game winless run for Frank’s men as their season threatened to peter out – although they have now surpassed their points tally from the previous campaign, their first in the Premier League.

Now they host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday where another success will leave them as strong favourites to be the toast of the west side of the capital.

“If that could happen, of course it would be a fantastic thing,” said Frank.

“I think more for the fans than for us. I think it’s fair to say we just want to end as high as possible and if that means that two rivals are below us, OK, of course it’s fine.

“It doesn’t really matter who is below us in my mind, but I understand it from the fans’ perspective and I said that to the players before the Chelsea games, that it’s big for us to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, of course, but for the fans it’ll mean mean everything.”

As well as eclipsing their points total from last season, Brentford have also hit the 50-goal mark, having managed 48 goals across the whole of last year.

“I think that is very important,” he said of maintaining a goalscoring threat.

“Chelsea, they’ve been struggling for goals – goals are key. Everton are struggling for goals.

“It’s just a reminder of how privileged we are that we have been able to score 50 goals and hopefully we will score a lot more in the last five games.”

Forest gave their survival bid fresh impetus with victory over Brighton last time out and held Brentford to a 2-2 at the City Ground in November – with Frank all too aware his side need to be at their best to continue their upturn in form.

“First and foremost, I think every game you play in the Premier League – the day where you think it doesn’t matter is the first day where there’s complacency,” he added.

“We are very aware. Earlier this season we played against them and I think we can lose tomorrow, if we show up tomorrow and perform we could still lose – I think difference between two teams is small.

“Against Aston Villa I was disappointed, like Newcastle, disappointed we didn’t win both games actually but we lost and draw. That can happen on Saturday. So as long as we are performing, that’s the key thing.”

3

