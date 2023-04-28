Sir Andrew Strauss to step down from role as ECB’s strategic adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Andrew Strauss to step down from role as ECB’s strategic adviser

By Press Association
Sir Andrew Strauss is departing the ECB next month (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss is departing the ECB next month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Andrew Strauss will leave his role as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board after his suggested reforms to the cricketing calendar failed to win favour among counties.

The former Ashes-winning captain, long seen as one of the most respected voices in the game, is to relinquish the influential role at the governing body seven months after overseeing the publication of a wide-ranging high performance review.

Commissioned in the aftermath of the 2021/22 Ashes rout, the report made 17 recommendations designed to improve English cricket at the highest levels, but the most contentious aspects – reformatting the County Championship and reducing the overall amount of first-class and T20 Blast matches – met with insurmountable resistance. A domestic schedule that Strauss deemed unwieldy and counter-productive lives on as he heads for the exit door.

Strauss' success as England captain helped him make a smooth transition into administration.
Strauss’ success as England captain helped him make a smooth transition into administration (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Strauss, who previously served as director of men’s cricket and resumed those responsibilities on an acting basis last year, had indicated that he saw the proposals as a make-or-break moment and has now signalled his intention to leave the ECB at next month’s AGM. He had also chaired the performance cricket committee.

While he was once the most influential voice on cricket matters at the ECB, particularly under Tom Harrison’s reign as chief executive, the arrival of Richard Gould in that role, Richard Thompson as chair and Rob Key as director of men’s cricket have diluted that status.

There are sure to be offers to continue his broadcasting career or continue his administrative career elsewhere, while he was once tipped to take a tilt at political office. In the meantime, he continues to front the Ruth Strauss Foundation – the non-smoking lung cancer charity he set up in honour of his late wife.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams,” Strauss said.

“With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I’ve decided it’s time to step away from my current role. I wish the new board all the very best as it continues in its mission to grow our game.”

Thompson paid tribute to the 46-year-old, saying: “Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles. I’ve greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as chair, and have enjoyed working with him.

“We are currently implementing the vast majority of recommendations from his impressive high performance review, which I believe will help our England men’s teams to sustain their success. I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game and hope he will return in the future.”

Chief operating officer David Mahoney is also on his way out, standing down in September. Meanwhile, four new non-executive directors arrive on three-year terms.

Glamorgan chair Gareth Williams steps down from his present role to join the board, alongside the chair of Cricket Wales, Jennifer Owen Adams, Conservative peer Baroness Zahida Manzoor and PGA European Tour director Penny Avis.

“It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Zahida, Jennifer, Penny and Gareth onto our board. They are all exceptional leaders with demonstrable strategic experience and expertise across a range of different fields, and are all passionate about our sport,” said Thompson.

“The ECB is privileged to be able to call upon their knowledge, communication skills, integrity, judgement, and independence.”

