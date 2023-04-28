Bournemouth match-winner Marcus Tavernier suffers another hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bournemouth match-winner Marcus Tavernier suffers another hamstring injury

By Press Association
Marcus Tavernier suffered a hamstring injury in Bournemouth’s win over Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Tavernier helped Bournemouth edge away from danger in the Premier League at Southampton but the Cherries’ 1-0 victory came at a cost with the midfielder suffering another hamstring injury.

Tavernier’s deflected strike on Thursday evening settled a tense affair at St Mary’s Stadium and moved Bournemouth seven points clear of the relegation zone with only five matches of the campaign remaining.

However, Tavernier limped off in the final 15 minutes of the encounter and is a doubt for the visit of Leeds on Sunday, seemingly with a recurrence of the hamstring issues that have dogged him this season.

Tavernier only completed his first 90 minutes this year against West Ham after two separate hamstring problems and an apparent setback may thwart his attempts to be available for the end-of-season run-in.

“With Marcus Tavernier, obviously we need to see how he is (on Friday) morning,” Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil told a press conference.

“That was the real disappointing aspect of the game (at Southampton), losing him to a hamstring injury.”

O’Neil explained Tavernier having to be substituted had knock-on effects for his team-mates.

“A couple of others cramped up,” O’Neil said. “Matias Vina ideally wouldn’t have done 90 minutes, but Tav needing to come off made it tricky, so he probably played more than he would.

“Marcos Senesi suffered some cramp and hasn’t played too much recently.

“There’s a few more we need to check on and we’ll have a look to see if we need to freshen things up.”

Bournemouth welcome a Leeds side this weekend who are also attempting to preserve their top-flight status although the Yorkshire club’s situation is more perilous.

They did at least snap a three-match losing streak by drawing 1-1 against Leicester at Elland Road on Tuesday but Javi Gracia’s side are hovering just two places and one point above the bottom three.

Leeds have had two extra days to recover for their trip to the south coast and while O’Neil accepted the situation is far from ideal, he is confident Bournemouth can summon the energy for the fixture.

“There were some big distances covered and the intensity of the game was high, but we need to be fresh enough to cause Leeds some problems,” O’Neil added.

