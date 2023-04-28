Unai Emery believes Champions League is ‘maybe impossible’ for Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unai Emery believes Champions League is ‘maybe impossible’ for Aston Villa

By Press Association
Unai Emery has Aston Villa pointing towards Europe after a superb run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery has termed Aston Villa’s hopes of Champions League football as “maybe impossible” ahead of their crunch visit to Premier League top-four rivals Manchester United.

Sixth-placed Villa are six points adrift of United, who occupy the final Champions League spot and have played two fewer games, going into Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford.

“The last step is to keep in the European places,” said Villa manager Emery, whose side are unbeaten in 10 games having won eight of those.

“We escaped the bottom, we got top 10 and now the European places is the last step but it is more difficult.

“There’s still five matches to play for us, but not for Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester United.

“We have to face the match on Sunday enjoying this opportunity we have in front of us.

“Of course, Europe could be Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

“Champions League is very, very difficult, maybe impossible.

“Europa League and Conference League could be, but as well it’s going to be very difficult.”

Emery began his Villa reign in November with a super-charged 3-1 home victory over United.

At the time Villa – who lost 4-2 at United in the Carabao Cup a few days later – were just one point above the relegation zone and playing in Europe for the first time since 2010-11 seemed highly improbable.

But having beaten Fulham in midweek for a sixth win in seven games, Emery said: “We are now fighting teams like Tottenham and Liverpool, three or four years ago they were both playing in the Champions League final.

“We are now fighting with those teams, with the same players, and then Brighton, who are having an exceptional season, playing brilliant and big performances as a team, deserving to be there as well.

“And we are with them. Three months ago, we were a big (points) difference off them.

“We deserve to have this opportunity and to have the last new target in front – enjoy it with our supporters and, of course, trying to be very demanding trying to get it.”

Villa will again be without Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara at Old Trafford.

Emery says the four players are “close” to returning and hopes they can all train next week.

