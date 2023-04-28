Michael Beale welcomes recent boardroom overhaul at Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale believes recent radical change at executive level at Rangers will stabilise the club.

Rangers announced earlier in the week that managing director Stewart Robertson wil leave in the summer, with the board appointing commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Douglas Park stood down as chairman earlier in the month to be replaced by John Bennett and there was also the recent departure of sporting director Ross Wilson, who joined Nottingham Forest as chief football officer.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday, the Rangers boss, who was previously first-team coach under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, considered the revamp and said: “Boardroom stability will take place now, won’t it? Because John’s obviously taking over the chairmanship from Douglas.

“That’s someone who did an excellent job handing over to his vice-chairman who’s going to come in with his energy and ideas and there’s been a couple of changes in terms of Ross going out and then Stewart leaving in the summer and James stepping up so there will be stability.

“In terms of the manager position, that will come down to how well I do with this squad and through recruitment and the start of next season and how we finish the end of this season.

“I think we’re here for our fans. It’s important our fans feel that the team’s moving in the right direction and that will determine whether a coach stays but in terms of the infrastructure in the club, I think the club’s infrastructure is really strong.

“If I consider the time when I came into the club first time round to now, the club’s in a completely different place.”