Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says form not a factor ahead of Rangers semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says form not a factor ahead of Rangers semi-final

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is looking for more silverware (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is looking for more silverware (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will fall not “fall into the trap” of believing their five-match unbeaten run against Rangers gives them any advantage ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Hoops have beaten Rangers three times this season including in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden in February.

The pressure is on Gers boss Michael Beale to stop Celtic moving within two wins of the treble and maintain his hopes of winning a trophy in his first season in charge at Ibrox.

But Postecoglou is in no danger of appearing over-confident.

“I just treat these things as separate entities,” he said. “If you fall into the trap of thinking there’s some sort of advantage you have because of previous results, that’s where you can maybe lose clarity around what’s important.

“Every game is different and in particular when you’re talking about cup games, semi-finals when you know everything is at stake that day and a spot in the final is the reward.

“I just don’t think previous form, whether that’s last week or in other games, really comes into it.

“You don’t want to be going into these games not having won for a while, for sure whether that’s against a direct opponent or in previous weeks.

“But from our perspective, we’ve been in good form for a long time, performances have been consistent for a long time and we just want to continue that.”

The former Australia head coach added: “We are expecting them to be strong. That’s how we go into every game, we expect the opposition to be at their best. They have some very good individuals who could cause problems and they have been very consistent in terms of results.

“Like every other game we go in there and respect the opposition but ultimately know it’s up to us to play our football. We know when we have done that we are hard to stop.”

Despite Celtic winning the previous derby 3-2 to extend their healthy lead in the cinch Premiership, Postecoglou admitted the quality of the game was not particularly high with errors on all sides with so much at stake.

“It’s very hard to eliminate that because human emotions inevitably will take over in those kind of situations, but what we’ve tried to emphasise is that we need to stay clear-headed and focused on what’s important to us,” he said.

“That’s to make sure that we’re controlling the game the way we want to and play the game on our terms. You can only do that if you make sure you’re not influenced by other factors.

“At the same time there’s going to be passion, there’s going to be anxiety, there’s going to be nervousness in both camps during the game and it’s about trying to minimise the impact that has on performance.”

Rangers’ previous win against Celtic came at the same stage last year when an extra-time own goal from Carl Starfelt ended the Hoops’ treble hopes.

Despite Celtic dominating the domestic scene so far this season, that defeat still hurts Postecoglou.

“You never put those ones to bed, mate, unfortunately,” he said. “It would be nice to think that’s how it works but most people will tell you, certainly players and managers, the ones where you aren’t successful tend to stick in the memory sometimes longer than the ones where you are successful.

“You need to go through these experiences, both good and bad, for growth. I think we used that as a growing experience for ourselves to say we weren’t successful on the day, not for the want of trying.

“We faced a really good opponent at the time, Rangers were on their way to a European final so it was a really strong team, and we lost in extra time.

“You use that as an opportunity to develop and learn but also use it as a source of inspiration moving forward to try and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Ange Postecoglou is looking for more silverware (Jane Barlow/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented