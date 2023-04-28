Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association April 28 2023, 6.04pm Share Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4347658/jesse-marsch-loves-ted-lasso-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Jesse Marsch (left) and Jason Sudeikis (Mike Egerton/Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28. Football Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso. No worries @jasonsudeikis! I’m a big fan!!💪💪 https://t.co/eoDQVAA8Tg— Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) April 28, 2023 Wembley Stadium celebrated a big birthday. A century of memories.100 years of the world's most iconic stadium. #Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/UzUgYbBgbs— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2023 Massive thank you to @FIFAWorldCup winner Sir @GeoffHurst for the birthday message.Forever part of our history 🏆#Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/eJz8v4gK6X— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) April 28, 2023 🏆 100 years ago today, Bolton Wanderers won the FA Cup for the first time, in the first game to take place at @wembleystadium!#bwfc | #Wembley100— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) April 28, 2023 🎉 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗯𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 @wembleystadium!💙 Thank you for 100 years of unforgettable moments of sport and legendary football games.⚽ Here's to many more!#Wembley #Wembley100 #Underthearch pic.twitter.com/jJa4VU3GFi— UEFA (@UEFA) April 28, 2023 We won one, we lost some.Alles Gute zum Geburtstag to the home of football! #Wembley100 pic.twitter.com/Qgyfdod1yb— German Embassy London (@GermanEmbassy) April 28, 2023 Fabian Schar was ‘furious’ with Dan Burn after being denied a superb goal against Everton by VAR, which showed his Newcastle team-mate in an offside position. Dan Burn😡😤😂… still take the 3 points🙏🖤🤍 #NUFC— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) April 28, 2023 Matt Targett was more than happy with the 4-1 result though. Big win!6 more to go 👊 pic.twitter.com/u1E0dLBoBy— Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) April 28, 2023 Marcus Rashford urged Manchester United not to lose heart as the season reached a critical stage. We were disappointed to not come away with the victory! We have a lot of important games around the corner and need to keep the focus 👉🏾🙎🏾♂️🙎🏾♂️👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/keCbzksMdn— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 28, 2023 Alejandro Garnacho signed a new deal at Manchester United. #FridayFeeling = secured 🤝❤️ @AGarnacho7 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DAVe2oF9uq— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2023 Motor racing F1 returned after a month-long absence with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Full focus for Quali day in Baku. 💯 pic.twitter.com/byrqeFW5sF— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 28, 2023 Baku, we're ready 👊#WeAreWilliams #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/UPyV5baGYh— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 28, 2023 Kings of the Castle 🏰 The streets of Baku await 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/ETFfFgudRZ— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 28, 2023 Taking in the scenes. 🏰#AzerbaijanGP | @ConorMcDPhoto pic.twitter.com/5ferCmWXUi— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 28, 2023 Charles Leclerc made it a hat-trick … but only after a tense tie with Max Verstappen early in Q3. Another brilliant qualifying performance by Leclerc in Baku 💪2021: Pole2022: Pole2023: Pole #AzerbaijanGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/RZDHqkv4he— Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023 Charles 1:40.445 VER 1:40.445😅 pic.twitter.com/thyeUQLK26— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 28, 2023 Rugby union Organisers of the Women’s Six Nations showed off the competition’s new silverware. 🏆 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 #𝐓𝐢𝐤𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐖𝟔𝐍 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/QEG204vWbj— TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 28, 2023 NFL The Houston Texans shook up the top of the draft, taking their quarterback of the future at number two and trading up to the very next pick. IT WAS ALWAYS HIM 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ou98njPYKZ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2023 AND WE GOT 'EM BOTH 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yMMh3LgSoO— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2023 Soooo, that was wild. 😅 @HoustonTexans— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023 The New York Jets made a young fan’s dream come true – earning him a high-profile admirer. .@MakeAWish recipient Kyle Stickles announced the @nyjets’ pick and did not disappoint 🔥📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/IDmNZJvfRu— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023 Shoutout to Kyle Stickles for bringing the energy!!!!!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close