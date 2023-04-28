UEFA sets up new cost controls group amid Aleksander Ceferin salary cap comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UEFA sets up new cost controls group amid Aleksander Ceferin salary cap comments

By Press Association
UEFA has set up a working group on cost controls in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin said a salary cap was “the solution” to European football’s financial sustainability (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA has set up a working group on cost controls in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin said a salary cap was “the solution” to European football’s financial sustainability (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA has set up a group to look at new cost controls in European football, in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin raised the possibility of a continent-wide salary cap.

Ceferin told American news outlet Men In Blazers that limiting the amount a club can spend on player wages was “the solution” to protecting competitive balance, and said the issue was already under discussion with clubs.

His comments were criticised by Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango, who told the PA news agency players would “rightly be angry”, adding: “Football’s leaders are quickly going to create a real problem if they continue to treat players like this.”

An “inclusive” working group, featuring representation from world players’ union FIFPRO, has been appointed by UEFA’s club licensing committee.

UEFA said the new group would “explore new ways to enhance the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of European football”.

As well as FIFPRO, the group will also feature representatives from 11 national associations, the European Club Association, European Leagues and Football Supporters Europe.

Any salary cap would almost certainly need to be the result of a collective bargaining agreement in order for it to adhere to European law.

Even then, a senior executive at one of Europe’s big five leagues contacted by PA on Friday was sceptical that such a cap could be applied, given the wide variance in taxation levels across the continent.

The group will look at those tax systems in order “to develop effective and equitable cost control mechanisms”, UEFA said.

“It will also examine the feasibility of specific measures that would supplement the existing squad cost rule, with the aim to enhance cost control, promote the development of youth players and foster a better redistribution of resources,” UEFA added.

Ceferin said earlier this week: “In the future, we have to seriously think about a salary cap. If the budgets go sky-high then our competitive balance is a problem.

“It’s not about the owners, it’s about the value of the competition, because if five clubs will always win then it doesn’t make sense any more.

“I already spoke with some people from the European Commission – we are trying to push that.

“But it has to be a collective agreement – every league and UEFA. Because if we do it and the other leagues don’t, then it doesn’t make sense.”

A senior executive within European club football told PA on Monday he anticipated any cap would have to be set at a level higher than the most expensive wage bill currently in European football to avoid clubs immediately being in breach, but set at a ceiling that would help to rein in costs in the future and then be adjusted over time.

UEFA’s new Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR) were approved 12 months ago and replaced the Financial Fair Play system.

One key aspect of FSR is the squad cost ratio, which links a club’s spending in areas such as player wages and transfer fees to turnover. Next season this spending must not exceed 90 per cent of turnover, dropping to a 70 per cent limit by 2025-26 and thereafter. The squad cost ratio effectively acts as a ‘soft’ cap on what clubs can spend.

The Premier League is in the process of updating its financial controls and these are likely to be in-line with UEFA’s FSR.

3

