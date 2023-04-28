Scottish Championship leaders Dundee frustrated by Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ashcroft’s stoppage-time header came back off a post as Scottish Championship leaders Dundee were frustrated by struggling Cove Rangers in a goalless draw that handed the advantage to Queen’s Park in the title race.

Ashcroft headed against the upright during five minutes added on to a match in which Dundee could not make their dominance pay against their relegation-battling opponents, with only four of their 16 attempts at goal on target.

The best chance of the first half came early on when Ashcroft headed narrowly over from close range, while early in the second half Mark Reynolds made a superb intervention to deny Barry Maguire what looked to be a tap-in.

Lyall Cameron sliced over late on while Luke McCowan missed the target with a tame header before Ashcroft was denied late on, meaning Queen’s Park could go one point above them at the top if they win at Morton on Saturday.

Queen’s Park will then host what will be a title decider between the top two next Friday.