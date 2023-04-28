Blackpool relegated from Championship after defeat to play-off hopefuls Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool relegated from Championship after defeat to play-off hopefuls Millwall

By Press Association
Blackpool were relegated after losing to Millwall (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool were relegated after losing to Millwall (Martin Rickett/PA)

Blackpool were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after a 3-2 home defeat to play-off hopefuls Millwall

The Seasiders twice hit back from a goal down to level in a real thriller, but even a point would scarcely have been enough as they went down with a game to spare.

Millwall, meanwhile, fired themselves back up to fifth in the table as they remain firmly in the play-off shake-up, with Tom Bradshaw notching a terrific brace.

Blackpool’s hopes suffered an early blow at a packed Bloomfield Road as Millwall struck after less than two minutes.

It was a slick move down the right that led to the goal, with Ryan Leonard eventually fizzing a low cross perfectly into the path of Bradshaw, who neatly slid the ball home from 10 yards.

Buoyed by their early strike, the Lions had a clear spring in their step and they almost struck again 10 minutes later.

This time Bradshaw found plenty of space in the Blackpool box, but his shot on the turn drifted inches wide.

The Millwall frontman then fluffed a great chance on the break as he fired wastefully off target after latching onto goalkeeper George Long’s punted clearance.

The hosts were struggling to make any significant inroads, and Millwall struck the woodwork in the 25th minute.

Duncan Watmore lashed in an effort from inside the box that thumped the post before going behind.

Blackpool had been second best, but they levelled matters from the penalty spot nine minutes before the break.

CJ Hamilton was clumsily tripped by Jamie Shackleton, leaving Jerry Yates to slam home the penalty and give the hosts a lifeline.

Millwall threatened first after the restart, with Zian Flemming heading disappointingly off target from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end Rogers charged towards the Blackpool area before curling a shot wide.

Rogers then met a tidy pass from Yates before a shot from the edge of the box only just cleared the crossbar.

The home fans were stunned into silence again just before the hour mark, however, when Millwall went back in front as Bradshaw did the business again, clipping home coolly after he had raced onto Watmore’s perfectly weighted through-ball.

Blackpool were beginning to look down and out, but back they came with a brilliant second equaliser after 66 minutes.

Lewis Fiorini took a short pass from Keshi Anderson before arrowing a 25-yard strike home past Long’s despairing dive.

However, Blackpool’s hopes of going on to force victory were ended when as the Lions regained the advantage for a third time, courtesy of another penalty.

And Flemming slotted home to notch what proved to be the winner in a pulsating clash after Watmore had been tripped by Fiorini, consigning Blackpool to the drop.

