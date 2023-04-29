We’re really united: Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can continue successful run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’re really united: Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can continue successful run

By Press Association
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is proud of the club’s unity (Peter Byrne/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is proud of the club’s unity (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eddie Howe is hoping Newcastle’s united front can propel them all the way to the Champions League.

The Magpies eased themselves two points clear of Manchester United in third place in the Premier League table as a result of Thursday night’s 4-1 win at Everton as Erik ten Hag’s men, who have a game in hand, were pegged back to draw 2-2 at Tottenham.

They will hope to strengthen their position further with an eighth victory in nine attempts when basement boys Southampton head for St James’ Park on Sunday, a run which has put a smile on head coach Howe’s face.

Asked how much he is enjoying his job, the 45-year-old said: “Winning is everything. Of course, it’s what you are paid to do and it’s what you plan to do, and I’m so proud of everyone connected with the club this year and what we’ve given, players, staff, board, everyone.

“We feel really united at the moment. Things are going well. We’re not taking that for granted because we know how quickly it can change, but we’re enjoying the feeling we’re having and long may that continue.”

Much has been made of the money Howe has been able to invest to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Steve Bruce, with the club’s Saudi-backed owners having forked out in excess of £250million on the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier.

However, the degree to which existing players have developed – in particular Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy – under his guidance has been remarkable.

Howe left defender Dan Burn, who had been unwell, Murphy and Isak out of his starting line-up at Goodison Park after Sunday’s 6-1 demolition of Tottenham, with one-time talisman Allan Saint-Maximin still injured, yet still saw his team power its way to a comprehensive victory.

It would be no surprise if he rotated once again – both Callum Wilson, who helped himself to a double at Everton, and Isak have found themselves sitting on the bench the game after scoring twice in recent weeks – although that may come as little consolation to the relegation-haunted Saints.

Howe said: “There is a real confidence about the group of players we have. Regardless of who we pick at the moment, it seems that confidence is there in the group. Confidence is such a key thing in any footballer and any team.

“The key thing for us is not to take that for granted and not to back off from what we’re doing to create that and what the players are doing to create that. There’s a lot of hard work going in and we need to not take our eye off the ball.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Clyde verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars win…
Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented