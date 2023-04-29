Charles Leclerc seals double pole in Azerbaijan despite late crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Leclerc seals double pole in Azerbaijan despite late crash

By Press Association
Charles Leclerc will be on pole for the sprint race (Sergei Grits/AP)
Charles Leclerc will be on pole for the sprint race (Sergei Grits/AP)

Charles Leclerc will start today’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position.

A day after he raced to the top spot in qualifying for Sunday’s main event, Leclerc was fastest again to put his Ferrari at the front for the 17-lap dash in Baku on Saturday evening.

Leclerc broke his front wing after thudding into the wall during his final run but the Monegasque’s first effort in Q3 was fast enough for him to take the spoils.

He qualified 0.147 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez with Max Verstappen third.

George Russell qualified fourth, two places ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, who was held up behind team-mate Leclerc following his accident, finished fifth.

Lando Norris made it through to Q3 but under the rules he was unable to take part because he did not have a set of new soft tyres available – an error by his McLaren team. He will start in 10th place.

“I tried to push again and I lost it in Turn 5, but it doesn’t have any consequence on qualifying,” said Leclerc following his accident.

“But I was very happy with the first lap and now we have to convert that into the race.

“We will go for it. We need to be realistic and we have been on the back foot in the race behind the Red Bulls so far this year, but hopefully we will have a good surprise.

“Ferrari needs to be on top and I will give absolutely everything to win.”

Formula One bosses have changed the format in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.

Friday’s result decided the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with Saturday’s second shorter qualifying session determining the grid for the first of six sprint events this season which takes place at 17:30 local time today (14:30 BST).

Earlier, Q1 ended prematurely after Logan Sargeant put his Williams in the wall. The rookie American lost control of his machine at Turn 15 before slamming into the barrier.

Sargeant sustained significant damage to the right rear of his Williams in the accident, with his mechanics now facing a race against time to fix his car for the sprint race.

Sargeant pointed the finger of blame at Sainz. “The Ferrari was in the middle of the road,” he yelled over the radio.

Alex Albon impressed to qualify seventh for Williams, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. Points are rewarded for the top eight in the sprint, with the outcome of today’s race having no bearing on tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

Williams later withdrew Sargeant’s car from the sprint race due to the crash damage to his car.

