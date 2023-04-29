Michael Beale urges Rangers to grab chance of cup glory by beating Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale urges Rangers to grab chance of cup glory by beating Celtic

By Press Association
Michael Beale has urged Rangers to grab their one chance of silverware by beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final (Steve Welsh/PA Images).
Michael Beale has implored his Rangers players to grab the chance of glory with a Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday.

With the Hoops 13 points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership, and with the ViaPlay Cup already in the trophy room after beating the Gers in the final, the Light Blues have only one chance left to win silverware this season.

To do so, they will have to beat Celtic for the first time in six games, indeed, since they ousted Ange Postecoglou’s side out of the Scottish Cup at the same stage last season before going on to beat Hearts in the final.

Gers boss Beale said of his players: “I don’t think they have to prove anything to me, maybe to themselves. It’s a big opportunity as a player.

“We’re at a club where there’s an opportunity to win.

“And in your career as a player, whatever age you are, there’s only a certain amount of years that you have an opportunity to win, and depending on whether you’re the youngest player, the oldest player in the squad, you’ve got more, you’ve got less.

“I think this weekend’s a big opportunity for our team to win a semi-final and take us to the final.

“After that, you’d have to go and perform again there as well.

“They don’t have to prove anything to me, maybe themselves and maybe to the fans. That will to win, that’s what they signed up for, coming here.

“This season we’re going to finish second in the league, we’re runners-up in one competition, we want to go and win the cup, that’s clear.

“It will be bitterly disappointing if we don’t but we have to keep moving forward.”

As the season approaches its end, the former QPR boss, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November, is “super-positive” about the future.

He said: “We’ve won a lot of football games. I think in 23 games we’ve won 19 and until a couple of weeks ago their record looked strong.

“We’ve had a couple of defeats that have been hard to take the last couple of weeks.

“I think progress has been made in terms of we’re much clearer now in the decisions that we need to make this summer.

“Those decisions have obviously clearly been on-going in the background. We know where we need to recruit and the areas we need to improve.

“Obviously, this will be the fourth game (with him in charge) against the team that’s in front of you and you have a good idea of what you need, maybe to overcome them.

“I think progress has been made, there’s a lot of harmony behind the scenes.

“There’s obviously been change within the club structurally as well and that’s ongoing but I’m super-positive about the future.”

