Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep calm amid Old Firm ‘chaos’ at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep calm amid Old Firm ‘chaos’ at Hampden

By Press Association
Callum McGregor in action against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor in action against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor aims to cut through the “chaos” and deliver the game plan they feel can continue their success against Rangers.

The Hoops are unbeaten in five games against their city rivals – four of them this season – ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic won 4-0 in the opening derby this season but recent encounters have been closer and full of action – Celtic are 7-5 ahead in goal difference in the three meetings in 2023 so far.

Manager Ange Postecoglou felt their 3-2 win over Rangers earlier this month was an error-strewn affair and McGregor knows they will need to ensure they can play their usual football at times amid the frantic nature of the rivalry and the atmosphere created by about 50,000 fans at Hampden.

“That is the challenge,” the midfielder said. “You have got to have a calm head and see the detail behind the game and how you can progress the ball forward into the areas that you want.

“Of course you have all this chaos, all the hype of the fixture and it’s about trying to stay calm within that and implement the game plan we feel can be effective.

“It is about having the personality to stay calm and put your foot on the ball and make some passes and gain control of the game but, as always, it’s easier said than done.”

McGregor will have a major input into ensuring there is a composure about the team, not only in his role as captain but also in his ability to dictate play in the middle of the park. But he knows that preparation is crucial also.

“In terms of the build-up your words can have an effect but I think it’s the combination of the message and the training week and the message that you try and implement through that week that can make a difference,” the 29-year-old said.

“Of course when you go there and feel the environment and it’s hectic, it’s chaotic, it’s then about trying to have enough players that can gather themselves and implement what you have been doing all week in training, because that’s the basis of the work that hopefully can make you successful.

“Of course the experienced ones have a part to play in that on these occasions and we will be doing the best we can to make the performance look the way we want it to look.”

McGregor will take confidence from their recent run against Rangers but that will soon be forgotten when the action starts.

“You can’t take anything for granted in football at all let alone semi-finals where the emotion of the game and the hype is big,” he said.

“You just have to rely on your past experiences and you take some sort of confidence from the fact you have been unbeaten so far.

“But you then have to take the aspects of all those performances and put them together to make sure you maintain that run.

“You don’t get any extra credit for turning up to the game unbeaten. It’s after the game if you manage  to come through with a positive result that you can say you have had a good day.”

McGregor also feels they will be ready to adapt if Rangers change their approach in a bid to turn the tide.

“We’re predominantly looking at ourselves in terms of the training week, and what we think we bring to the game as always,” he said.

“That’s number one and then, of course, in the games against Rangers this season they’ve tried probably three or four different systems to try and stop us in each of the games.

“So we’re preparing for each of those scenarios and whatever one we face, then hopefully we’ll have the solution to that come the game and it’s just about trying to find where the space is and how we can beat that press, progress the game forward and try and be dominant in the game which is what we want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Clyde verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars win…
Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented