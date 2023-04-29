Leicester hammer Liverpool to boost their Women’s Super League survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester’s hopes of Women’s Super League survival were handed a big boost as they beat Liverpool 4-0.

A second straight league win sees the Foxes move off the foot of the table and into 10th, two points clear of Reading who now drop into the relegation zone.

Leicester went in front in the 15th minute when Josie Green’s effort from just inside the area took a deflection into the bottom left of the net.

They benefitted from another deflection just six minutes later as Carrie Jones picked the ball up outside the box and her audacious effort hit a defender to loop over goalkeeper Rachel Laws.

Ashleigh Plumptre extended Leicester’s lead just three minutes into the second half with a strong header from a corner before Missy Goodwin wrapped the game up with a stoppage-time header.

The Foxes remain in 10th after Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham in Saturday’s late fixture, with Beth England striking twice for the hosts.

Bethany England's second goal of the evening! — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 29, 2023

Elisabeth Terland fired Brighton into the lead, turning the ball in at the near post but England responded instantly for Spurs just minutes later with a header.

The Seagulls restored their lead through Lee Geum-min in the second half but England equalised again for Tottenham to salvage a point.