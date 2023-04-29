Billy Mckay hoping to become Hampden hero again with Scottish Cup final victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness’ Scottish Cup hero Billy Mckay is hoping for another memorable day when the cinch Championship side return to Hampden Park for the final on June 3.

The 34-year-old striker scored a brace – the first goal a penalty, the second a cushioned finish after Daniel MacKay had scored a header – to help the Highland club secure a 3-0 semi-final win over League One Falkirk at the national stadium.

Mckay left Inverness just before they beat Falkirk 2-1 in the 2015 final and this time they will meet either holders Rangers or Celtic, who play on Sunday, in the showpiece occasion.

And although Billy Dodds’ side will be rank outsiders against either member of the Old Firm, McKay, who in the process took his goal tally at Caley Thistle to 100, insists they will return to Glasgow with belief.

He said: “Obviously we are going to enjoy tonight first before we think about that but look, there’s no point going if you are not in it to win it so we will be going there to try to win the game.

“Who knows what can happen? In 2015, we obviously beat Celtic in the semi-final and people probably didn’t think that was going to happen so we have to go there with belief.

“It is well documented that I missed out when I left in 2015 but it is great to be part of it now.

“The city is going to be buzzing and who knows, maybe there will be a repeat of 2015.

“I am obviously delighted to get 100 goals for the club.

“I wanted to stay on and try to get that hat-trick and my 101st but it was great to get some of the boys on the pitch.

“We were ruthless, took our chances and showed our quality and maybe should have won by more.”

Asked who he would prefer in the final, Mckay, who has won 11 caps for Northern Ireland, said: “I would prefer Rangers, I have a lot of people in my family and my dad who supports Rangers so it would be good to play them in the final.”

Second-half substitute Aaron Doran, who won the trophy with Inverness in 2015, would prefer to face the other side of the Old Firm.

The Irishman said: “I would like to play against Celtic. You always want to play against the big boys and they are the biggest team at the moment, the best team, that’s the sort of team you want to play against.

“We have nothing to lose. We can go out and express ourselves and you never know what might happen.

“The last time we played Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final they got a player sent off and we went on to win.

“I think we are a bit of a bogey team for Celtic but we will see tomorrow who we get.

“It is a massive achievement for the club and it was well-deserved today.

“Getting to another Scottish Cup final shows the spirit of the club, it is brilliant.

“I don’t think any fan would have thought that, after getting relegated a few years ago.

“It has been a great 10 or 11 years for me here and to get to two Scottish Cup finals is a massive achievement.”