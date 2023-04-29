Billy Dodds says Inverness’ Scottish Cup hero Billy Mckay is better than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds says Inverness’ Scottish Cup hero Billy Mckay is better than ever

By Press Association
Billy Dodds embraces two-goal hero Billy Mckay at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)
Billy Dodds embraces two-goal hero Billy Mckay at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)

Billy Dodds believes Billy Mckay is in the form of his life after the veteran striker took his Inverness tally to 100 goals with a double in Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Falkirk.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring with an early penalty and then brought up his century for Caley Thistle with a clinical close-range finish in the second half after Dan MacKay had doubled the Highlanders’ lead.

Manager Dodds praised the forward – in his third spell at the club – for the way he has adapted his game to remain prominent.

“Billy is a credit to himself with his fitness levels because he is mid-thirties,” he said.

Billy Mckay struck twice for Inverness
Billy Mckay struck twice for Inverness (Steve Welsh/PA)

“A few months ago I had a chat with him and it was for his own good. I asked him to be a bit more all-action and he has taken it like a sponge, he’s just soaked it all up.

“He’s always had the goals, no problem with that. When he gets those chances, the penalty and the cross, I know they are going in because he is a finisher.

“But he is working his socks off and he is a different player. I know we all got better with age but Billy is a better player now than he has ever been.”

Dodds was pleased with the way his team took control of the match despite not being at their best in the first half.

“I thought we were magnificent, especially as the game wore on,” he said.

“It was never straightforward and I have to credit Falkirk. I thought they were really good in the first half, causing us problems with their diamond.

“We didn’t pass the ball as well as we could in the first half but we were ruthless and we got the two goals.

“As the game wore on, I was more confident in the boys. I thought they were really good in the second half.”

Inverness will return to Hampden on June 4 to face the winners of Sunday’s semi-final between Rangers and Celtic and Dodds is adamant his team will feel they can cause an upset.

“I’ve never turned up to a game and thought ‘we can’t win’, that would be madness,” he said.

“Of course, we are going to enjoy the day and of course it’s a big ask against one of the Old Firm.

“But we’re hoping not to just turn up and take part in the final and that’s it.

“I’ve got good players and if we’re right at it then we can give anybody a game, as we have proven against Livingston and Kilmarnock.”

Falkirk boss John McGlynn felt his League One side played the better football after recovering from an “absolute disaster” of a start but he conceded their Championship opponents showed their superior quality in front of goal.

“We had opportunities, but at the other end one great, quality ball in and (Dan) Mackay scores with a header,” he said.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn
Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Steve Welsh/PA)

“That’s the difference in the game. Our guys worked hard, they kept trying to find a way through but we couldn’t finish anything.

“They are the in-form team in the Championship. They have won 3-0 and it is very hard to get away from that but I honestly felt we were the better footballing team.”

McGlynn had sympathy for Leon McCann after a cross struck the left-back’s hand in the fifth minute, with a penalty awarded to Inverness following a VAR check.

“I don’t think he could have (done anything differently),” he said. “He was turning away instinctively and his arm was there. I am not saying it wasn’t a penalty but for me it is soft.

“It is a sore one to take. It was so early you don’t get your foot in the game.”

