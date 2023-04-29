Crestfallen Coll Donaldson can’t recall many ‘worse feelings’ than cup semi loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crestfallen Coll Donaldson can’t recall many ‘worse feelings’ than cup semi loss

By Press Association
Falkirk’s Coll Donaldson sits dejected after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Inverness (Steve Welsh/PA)
Falkirk’s Coll Donaldson sits dejected after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Inverness (Steve Welsh/PA)

Coll Donaldson was left crestfallen following Falkirk’s comprehensive 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Inverness at Hampden Park.

Caley Thistle’s veteran striker Billy Mckay scored twice – the first coming from the spot, the second after Daniel MacKay had scored a header – to help the cinch Championship side set up a final meeting with either Rangers or Celtic.

Bairns defender Donaldson told the PA news agency: “I haven’t had many worse feelings in football. It is so disappointing.

“It was a strange sort of game where we had the lion’s share of the play but Inverness were more clinical which decides football games.

“I don’t think you can have many complaints about the scoreline even though you can maybe argue that we had some nice passages of play.

“But in a semi-final, 3-0, there are no complaints, it was disappointing.”

After Mckay netted his early penalty, Falkirk attacker Callumn Morris hit a Caley Thistle post from distance with the goal empty, which may have turned the game.

Former Inverness centre-back Donaldson said: “These are big moments that need to go for you in semi-finals so when they don’t, you begin to wonder where the goal is going to come from.

“I have played with Billy (Mckay) for years and you know what he is like, he can be so quiet for the majority of the game but he takes his penalty really well, he takes his goal really well so he has punished us and that’s what good strikers do.”

Falkirk will now turn their attention to getting out of League One through the play-offs and Donaldson remains confident they can succeed.

He said: “Going up won’t make you forget about this day but it might make it easier to get over.

“This is going to be a hard one to get over but we need to.

“The Falkirk fans and the Falkirk board will not let us feel sorry for ourselves and we will not feel sorry for ourselves, the management team won’t let that happen.

“It is Peterhead next week and we just need to get up there and try to carry on the momentum that we maybe created last week at Alloa.

“I am still very confident that we can get the club back to where it belongs.”

