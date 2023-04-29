Oxford beat Forest Green to move closer to safety

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford edged closer to League One safety after beating relegated Forest Green 3-0.

Kyle Joseph, Tyler Goodrham and Billy Bodin struck to leave United three points above the drop zone with one game remaining.

Joseph reached double figures for the season with the opener in the 10th minute.

Midfielder Marcus McGuane picked out his run through the middle and Joseph shrugged off fellow Swansea loanee Brandon Cooper before drilling in his second goal in two games from just inside the box.

Half-time substitute Goodrham scored his second goal in two games less than one minute after the restart.

Rovers midfielder Dylan McGeouch dithered on the ball just outside the area on the left and Goodrham picked his pocket before curling his fourth of the season into the far top corner.

Striker Bodin sealed the win with his first goal of the year in the 68th minute.

Bodin left keeper Ross Doohan rooted to the spot as he curled in his eighth goal of the season from 20 yards.