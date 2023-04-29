Coventry boost play-off hopes with win over Birmingham in front of record crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coventry boost play-off hopes with win over Birmingham in front of record crowd

By Press Association
Coventry City’s Josh Eccles (centre) celebrates his opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Coventry City’s Josh Eccles (centre) celebrates his opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Josh Eccles scored his first career goal as Coventry strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres was also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot for Mark Robins’ men, who took their points tally for the season to 69, three ahead of seventh-placed Sunderland with one game remaining.

It took less than three minutes for academy graduate Eccles to net his first Sky Blues goal on his 48th league appearance in front of a record league attendance of 30,175 at the CBS Arena.

Sweden international Gyokeres was the architect, driving into the box before cutting the ball back and picking out the 23-year-old to side-foot his effort beyond Neil Etheridge.

John Eustace’s men were forced to withstand an early onslaught from the home side, the returning Kyle McFadzean narrowly headed Gustavo Hamer’s corner wide of the post before Auston Trusty’s last-ditch tackle prevented Hamer getting a shot in on goal.

Coventry, who won the League One title whilst ground sharing at Birmingham’s St. Andrew’s between 2019 and 2021, were awarded a penalty minutes before half-time when referee James Linnington adjudged Jordan James to have handled in the box.

Gyokeres stepped up to slot his effort to Etheridge’s left and take his goal tally for the season to 21.

Birmingham, who had manager Eustace send to the stands at half-time, failed to muster an effort on goal in the opening 45 minutes with lone striker Lukas Jutkiewicz cutting an isolated figure in attack, marshalled by the three Sky Blue centre backs of McFadzean, Luke McNally and Callum Doyle.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues when Tahith Chong was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking injury on 65 minutes.

Coventry d almost wrapped things up when Gyokeres powered his way past Trusty but blasted wildly over.

Matt Godden then left Marc Roberts in his wake and slipped in Gyokeres to slot home, but he was denied by the offside flag.

Birmingham continued to struggle in attack and their first second half effort came through Roberts, who glanced his header wide after an inswinging corner.

Robins’ side, who will travel to Middlesbrough on the final day knowing it could be a precursor to a play-off tie against Michael Carrick’s men, almost added a third when the flying Etheridge tipped Jake Bidwell’s long-distance effort over the bar.

However, the Sky Blues saw out the final 10 minutes, despite Juninho Bacuna’s effort rattling the bar, to make it six matches unbeaten and secure a 20th clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen's…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…
Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Clyde verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars win…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented