Albert Adomah helps QPR secure Championship survival with victory at Stoke

By Press Association
Albert Adomah fired QPR to victory at Stoke (Nigel French/PA)
Albert Adomah fired QPR to victory at Stoke (Nigel French/PA)

Albert Adomah scored the winner QPR secured their Sky Bet Championship status for another season thanks to a 1-0 victory at Stoke.

Adomah’s second-half strike proved to be enough for the Rs, who recorded a second successive win for the first time since October.

By extending their unbeaten run to three games, Gareth Ainsworth’s side moved six points above the relegation zone ahead of the season finale.

Meanwhile, the Potters’ winless run stretched to six fixtures as they suffered a fourth consecutive home league defeat for the first time since 2019.

Following an impressive 2-1 victory away at champions Burnley in their last outing, QPR started brightly as they looked to confirm their survival.

Jamal Lowe, who scored the winner for parent club Bournemouth against Stoke last season, registered the game’s first effort on goal.

The Jamaica international wriggled beyond the challenge of Phil Jagielka and had a clear sight at the target, but his tame effort was saved by Jack Bonham.

Alex Neil’s inconsistent outfit – who possess the division’s joint-second worst home record – offered little in an uneventful opening period.

Defender Connor Taylor came closest to breaking the deadlock when he struck the crossbar with a looping header, but he was adjudged to have fouled Jimmy Dunne.

Ainsworth, who had lost six of his first seven games at the Hoops helm, was left feeling aggrieved at the interval when he confronted referee Leigh Doughty.

The official was left unmoved by an incident in stoppage time where Ilias Chair was felled in the area thanks to a push by Dujon Sterling.

However, the Rs boss would not have been unhappy for too long as his side snatched the advantage shortly after the restart.

Lyndon Dykes unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box, with Bonham only able to parry directly into the path of Adomah.

The 35-year-old Football League journeyman – making only his 11th league start of the season – happily obliged to finish on the rebound for a first strike since August.

An unadventurous home side were forced to wait until the 74th minute until they could register their first shot of the game.

Stoke should have levelled, but a heroic Seny Dieng double save thwarted both Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell from point-blank range.

Josh Tymon thought he had landed the Potters a late equaliser as his strike looked destined to nestle in the far corner, but again Dieng was on hand with a crucial save.

Yet another defeat on home soil means Alex Neil’s side end the campaign with only six victories from 23 games in front of their own support.

In contrast, the travelling 2,051 fans – although once harbouring hopes of promotion under former boss Michael Beale – rejoiced as they maintained their second-tier status.

