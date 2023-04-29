MK Dons squander three-goal lead against Barnsley to dent survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second-half collapse saw MK Dons squander a huge chance to boost their League One survival hopes in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Barnsley.

The hosts had a three-goal cushion with 17 minutes to play but James Norwood’s strike and a late Max Watters brace brought the third-tier strugglers to their knees.

Barnsley, bound for the play-offs, took the lead on the half-hour mark when Herbie Kane’s strike from outside the area took a deflection off Norwood and wrong-footed Jamie Cumming in the home goal.

MK Dons started the second half in perfect style, Mo Eisa converting a penalty after he had been brought down in the box and then they took the lead four minutes later as Jonathan Leko tapped in Sullay Kaikai’s drilled cross.

The lead was extended nine minutes later, Eisa curling a superb effort from outside the box into the top corner before Warren O’Hara’s flicked header from a corner seemed to settle the contest.

Not to be deterred, Norwood tapped home from close range before Watters steered a volley home as the hosts failed to clear their lines to set up a nervy finish.

It ultimately ended with Watters’ deft touch from Nicky Cadden’s cross squirming under the body of Cumming to earn the Tykes a dramatic share of the spoils.