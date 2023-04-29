Devante Rodney brace earns relegated Rochdale win over Sutton in last home game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegated Rochdale sent their fans away with a consolation victory after closing their home campaign with a 4-1 win against 10-man Sutton.

Dale took an eighth-minute lead when Ian Henderson raced onto Liam Kelly’s ball over the top and fed Devante Rodney, who slotted past Brad House.

The home side’s second came in the 25th minute when Alistair Smith lost possession and Rodney set Kelly loose down the right. He picked out Ethan Brierley in the centre and the midfielder fired beyond House.

Sutton goalkeeper House’s afternoon went from bad to worse when he was sent off in the 29th minute for a challenge on Tyrese Sinclair.

Despite going down to 10 men, Sutton pulled one back in the 38th minute, Enzio Boldewijn adjusting his feet to guide Robert Milson’s delivery wide of Richard O’Donnell.

But Dale netted a third five minutes into the second half, Jimmy Keohane heading home Owen Dodgson’s corner.

And Rodney made it 4-1 in the 56th minute, latching on to Sinclair’s pass and rifling past Rose.