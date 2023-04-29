Matty Daly hits winner as Harrogate hurt Mansfield promotion push with victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bogey side Harrogate dealt Mansfield’s Sky Bet League Two play-offs bid a massive blow with a 2-1 victory at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags, who have never beaten Harrogate in their seven meetings, are now three points short of the top seven with one match remaining.

A poor first half from Mansfield saw them trailing 2-0 at the break.

Alfie Kilgour turned the ball inside a post for an own goal as he stretched to cut out Matty Daly’s low ball across the six yard box in the 27th minute.

Twelve minutes later it was 2-0 as Kazeem Olaigbe sent Daly into the box on the left and he finished across Christy Pym.

It could have been worse as Olaigbe twice went close while Luke Armstrong was also wide from close range.

The Stags rarely threatened, Hiram Boateng firing the best chance over as they were booed off.

Mansfield made four interval changes and Will Swan shot narrowly wide of the far post within a minute.

But in the 67th minute Swan did sweep home a low Callum Johnson cross from the right to ignite the contest at last.

Mark Oxley then made a superb save high to his right to keep out a Lucas Akins header from a corner in the 75th minute and he was soon diving down low to block Ollie Clarke’s goalbound finish.