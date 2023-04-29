Morecambe keep survival chances alive with late comeback win over Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe kept their hopes of League One survival alive with a dramatic comeback victory over Lincoln at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps trailed 2-0 thanks to goals from Lasse Sorensen and Matty Virtue but Cole Stockton’s double – including an 86th-minute winner – and Oumar Niasse’s strike gave the Shrimps a precious three points.

Lincoln opened the scoring on the half hour with a goal on the break when Sorensen finished neatly from Ethan Erhahon’s threaded pass.

The Imps doubled their lead on 48 minutes when Virtue stroked home from the edge of the box after another swift break from the visitors.

The Shrimps pulled one back just two minutes later with a stunning, dipping volley from Stockton to beat Carl Rushworth.

Dan Crowley then hit the post for the home side and Daniel Mandroiu hit the woodwork for the visitors before the Shrimps levelled on 66 minutes when former Everton striker Niasse took advantage of Rushworth racing from his area to head the ball into the empty net.

The action then swung from end to end and it was Morecambe who scored the all-important third with Stockton heading Ash Hunter’s free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the Lincoln goal to seal a dramatic three points.

With one game remaining Morecambe are 21st, a point ahead of Cambridge – who have a game in hand – and level on points with MK Dons, who are outside the relegation zone on goal difference.