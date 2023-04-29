Queen’s Park set for title decider against Dundee after defeat at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Crawford scored a second-half winner as Morton claimed a 2-1 cinch Championship comeback victory to ensure Queen’s Park’s battle for promotion would go down to the last game of the season.

The visitors began to dominate and Connor Shields had a shot at goal blocked early on before – at the other end – Darragh O’Connor headed wide and Robbie Muirhead had an effort saved.

Spiders goalkeeper Calum Ferrie made a good save to keep Muirhead out on the half-hour but the away side made their early pressure count moments later as Malachi Boateng curled home from the edge of the box.

Former Queen’s Park midfielder Grant Gillespie equalised for Morton with a penalty on the stroke of half-time as he picked out the bottom-right corner.

Crawford put the hosts ahead following a quick break as he lifted the ball over Ferrie and into the back of the net after 65 minutes to leave Queen’s Park second, two points behind leaders Dundee who they play in their final game on Friday.