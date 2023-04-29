Promoted Sheffield United end Preston’s play-off hopes with big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Promoted Sheffield United end Preston’s play-off hopes with big win

By Press Association
Anel Ahmedhodzic (right) celebrates scoring Sheffield United’s ‘s opening goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Anel Ahmedhodzic (right) celebrates scoring Sheffield United’s ‘s opening goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Newly promoted Sheffield United ended Preston’s hopes of a Championship play-off spot with a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The Lilywhites travelled to South Yorkshire knowing they needed three points to stay in with a chance of a top-six finish but goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie confirmed they will be playing Championship football again next season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that beat West Brom 2-0 in midweek to confirm their return to the Premier League, with Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe made just one switch from the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn, with Ryan Ledson coming in for the injured Ben Whiteman.

The Blades showed no sign of a promotion hangover and had the big first opportunity of the game.

Ndiaye carried the ball from the half-way line and fed James McAtee but North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman denied him from close range.

United then took to lead in the 36th minute when Tommy Doyle’s corner from the right was met by defender Ahmedhodzic who headed in off the post for his second goal in as many matches.

Norwood saw his free-kick tipped over the bar with the last action of the half as United looked to extend their advantage.

Ndiaye and McAtee both had chances to make it 2-0 in a matter of seconds after the break, but Preston somehow scrambled the ball away and then fashioned an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Liam Delap got the visitors on terms when he tapped in Brad Potts’ teasing ball from the right.

Potts then did his bit at the other end to prevent United quickly reclaiming the lead when he superbly blocked Bogle’s shot in the box.

However, the Blades did get back in front in the 72nd minute when substitutes Daniel Jebbison and Fleck combined brilliantly before the latter’s shot deflected in.

United added a third in the 75th minute with Jebbison again the provider, the youngster storming down the right-hand side before putting the chance on a plate for strike partner Ndiaye.

Troy Parrott had a big chance to get the away side back into the game after being played through on goal but Wes Foderingham came out on top in their one on one.

Another United substitute, McBurnie, then added some gloss to the victory when he acrobatically made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of injury time.

