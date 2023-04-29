Promoted Sheffield United end Preston’s play-off hopes with big win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly promoted Sheffield United ended Preston’s hopes of a Championship play-off spot with a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

The Lilywhites travelled to South Yorkshire knowing they needed three points to stay in with a chance of a top-six finish but goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie confirmed they will be playing Championship football again next season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that beat West Brom 2-0 in midweek to confirm their return to the Premier League, with Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe made just one switch from the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn, with Ryan Ledson coming in for the injured Ben Whiteman.

The Blades showed no sign of a promotion hangover and had the big first opportunity of the game.

Ndiaye carried the ball from the half-way line and fed James McAtee but North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman denied him from close range.

United then took to lead in the 36th minute when Tommy Doyle’s corner from the right was met by defender Ahmedhodzic who headed in off the post for his second goal in as many matches.

Norwood saw his free-kick tipped over the bar with the last action of the half as United looked to extend their advantage.

Ndiaye and McAtee both had chances to make it 2-0 in a matter of seconds after the break, but Preston somehow scrambled the ball away and then fashioned an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Liam Delap got the visitors on terms when he tapped in Brad Potts’ teasing ball from the right.

Potts then did his bit at the other end to prevent United quickly reclaiming the lead when he superbly blocked Bogle’s shot in the box.

However, the Blades did get back in front in the 72nd minute when substitutes Daniel Jebbison and Fleck combined brilliantly before the latter’s shot deflected in.

United added a third in the 75th minute with Jebbison again the provider, the youngster storming down the right-hand side before putting the chance on a plate for strike partner Ndiaye.

Troy Parrott had a big chance to get the away side back into the game after being played through on goal but Wes Foderingham came out on top in their one on one.

Another United substitute, McBurnie, then added some gloss to the victory when he acrobatically made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of injury time.