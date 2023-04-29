Peterborough’s play-off hopes dented by goalless stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough saw their promotion hopes fade further with a 0-0 home stalemate against Bristol Rovers.

Darren Ferguson’s men remain two points off the Sky Bet League One play-off places with only one game to go after failing to find the net on home turf for the eighth time this season.

The hosts lacked attacking intent and ideas in a first half when mid-table Rovers threatened first as Josh Coburn drilled a shot wide.

Posh leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, seeking a goal against his former side, blasted an effort wide from the edge of the box and then saw another 20-yard strike parried away by Rovers goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

The frustration continued for Posh in the second period as plenty of pressure failed to provide clear chances.

Clarke-Harris glanced their best opportunity across the face of goal with a quarter of an hour to go before League One player of the year Aaron Collins forced a smart save from Peterborough goalkeeper Will Norris.

The deadlock means Posh will now have to triumph at Barnsley, who are already assured of a play-off spot, next Sunday to stand any chance of clawing their way back into the top six.