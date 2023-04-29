AFC Wimbledon and Tranmere settle for a point each

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Taylor scored his first professional goal to earn a point for Tranmere in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane in League Two.

The 19-year-old equalised in the 79th minute after Ali Al-Hamadi had given the hosts the lead midway through the second half.

The Dons have dropped 40 points from winning positions this season and have won just twice since the turn of the year.

In a low-quality first half, it took until the 19th minute for either side to register a meaningful shot and it was Tranmere’s Harvey Saunders’ powerful header flashing narrowly wide.

The game stretched after the interval and Rovers’ Josh Hawkes soon forced Nathan Broome into a flying save with a sweet strike bound for the top corner.

The hosts persisted, and Al-Hamadi dinked home his 10th goal of the season after Ethan Chislett had slipped the 21-year-old clear.

But Tranmere were level 11 minutes later when Hawkes pulled the ball back for Taylor to sweep confidently into the far corner.