Cheltenham ease to victory at Wycombe

Aidan Keena’s brace and one from Alfie May earned Cheltenham a comfortable 3-0 win at Wycombe.

Keena converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after being tripped in the box by Dominic Gape.

His strike partner May added the second in the 68th minute, thumping a shot past debutant goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, before Keena added a late third.

Both teams had only pride to play for in their penultimate game of the League One season and Wycombe forced two early chances when Gape’s shot was blocked by Caleb Taylor and Ryan Tafazolli headed wide from a good position.

But Cheltenham seized control and deserved their half-time advantage thanks to Keena’s fourth goal since his January arrival from Sligo Rovers.

Sam Vokes released Garath McCleary in the 51st minute but Lewis Freestone made an important block as the home side looked for a leveller.

Ryan Jackson soon set up May for his 19th league goal of the campaign and Keena capitalised on an error from Cartwright to make it 3-0 two minutes from the end.