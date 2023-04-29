Hartlepool relegated to National League despite comeback victory over Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hartlepool relegated to National League despite comeback victory over Barrow

By Press Association
Hartlepool were relegated despite beating Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)
Hartlepool were relegated despite beating Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)

Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League was confirmed despite a 3-1 win over mid-table Barrow who ended the match with eight men at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools fought back from a goal down to claim three points after Ged Garner had put the visitors in front in the 21st minute.

Hartlepool forward Jack Hamilton struck the equaliser on the stroke of half-time before full-back Jamie Sterry’s goal with 22 minutes left was followed by Connor Jennings’ stoppage-time strike.

Barrow had Harrison Neal sent off for a second yellow card following a late tackle on David Ferguson with 12 minutes left.

And the Bluebirds then lost Josh Gordon when he hobbled off before defender Patrick Brough was shown two yellow cards following a late melee among the two teams.

Garner was on hand six yards out to finish Gordon’s ball in to put Barrow in front and he came close to scoring a second from Ben Whitfield’s cross.

But Hartlepool hit back after that and, when Matty Dolan’s turn and effort was blocked three minutes before the break, Hamilton was quick to pounce and fire high into Paul Farman’s net.

After half-time, Hartlepool goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk denied Gordon before Callum Cooke, who hit the bar late on as well, went close from distance for the hosts.

Then Pools were rewarded in the 68th minute with Sterry’s curling cross that missed the heads in the area and bounced straight in.

Barrow then lost Neal and Gordon before Hartlepool wrapped up victory during an eventful finish to the match.

Jennings controlled and rifled home a wonderful third for the hosts before Brough’s tackle on Cooke led to pushing and shoving between most of the players. Barrow assistant Adam Temple and Hartlepool first-team coach Antony Sweeney were also yellow carded during the incident too.

