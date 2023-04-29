They will rise again – Jon Brady certain Northampton will finish job at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
They will rise again – Jon Brady certain Northampton will finish job at Tranmere

By Press Association
Northampton manager Jon Brady gives instructions to his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady gives instructions to his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jon Brady is certain Northampton will quickly get over the disappointment of losing 2-1 to Bradford and go to Tranmere on the final day of the Sky Bet League Two season focused on securing promotion.

The Cobblers would have confirmed their return to League One with victory at Sixfields and they were in the ascendant when Max Dyche equalised in the second half after Andy Cook’s 30th goal of the season.

Bantams goalkeeper Harry Lewis produced fine saves from Kieron Bowie and Sam Sherring before Sam Hoskins hit the crossbar, but it was Romoney Crichlow who snatched victory for Bradford in stoppage time.

“I think everyone felt we were the team who would get the winner in that second half,” said Brady.

“We played really well and the boys showed a lot of energy and a lot of desire to go and get that second goal and we really made their goalkeeper work.

“Let’s have it right, he kept them in the game. I’ve watched the video back and he’s made some excellent saves from Kieron Bowie and Sam Sherring and he even gets a touch to the volley from Sam Hoskins.

“There were a couple more moments, Will was just a yard away from a little slot home in the six-yard box, so we really pushed and pushed but it wasn’t to be and unfortunately we conceded right at the end.”

It is now a three-way fight between Northampton, Stockport and Bradford for the final promotion place going into the last week of the season.

“It’s still in our hands,” said Brady. “I addressed the boys afterwards and I said I was extremely proud of their performance today and I’ll allow them to feel a little bit down for one day.

“But they will rise again tomorrow morning and they will have the mindset of going to Tranmere and going to win.

“Tranmere will be tough opposition but if we play like that we can beat anyone on our day and that’s how we have to approach that game.

“We are in this fight and we will refresh and go there ready and with a job to do.”

Crichlow’s stoppage-time winner strengthened Bradford’s grip on a play-off place and kept alive their automatic promotion hopes.

“It was fantastic character and resilience and we kept on going right until the end,” said Bantams boss Mark Hughes.

“There are not many teams who are able to score set-piece goals against Northampton. They are excellent at it themselves, as we found out in the second half.

“It’s a fantastic achievement by Andy to reach 30 goals and I was happy with what we produced in the first half and we produced some good play, but Northampton went more direct in the second half and we had to deal with balls coming into our box and balls being recycled.

“We had to face that but I always felt there would be one more chance for us. It came a little bit late but thankfully we were able to dispatch it and there were great scenes at the end.

“Harry made saves that I would expect him to make because he’s an exceptional goalkeeper and that’s what he’s there to do.

“Northampton will always test you. They put the ball into areas, they turn you around and constantly recycle the ball and not too many teams come to their place and win.

“Given the circumstances of the game and the pressure leading into it, it’s an excellent result and a fantastic performance.

“We’re in a good place at the moment but we just need to keep it going and go and win the last two games and see where it leaves us.

“I’m always looking up and not down and to win so late is great for confidence and morale and if we can get the job done on Wednesday, then it’s all set up for the final day.

“We have put ourselves in this position and now we need to step up again and the energy in the group is as high as it has been all season.”

