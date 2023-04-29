Andy Crosby knows Port Vale need to improve defensively

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Crosby knows Port Vale need to improve defensively

By Press Association
Andy Crosby’s side stayed in League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Andy Crosby’s side stayed in League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Andy Crosby has warned Port Vale’s players that they are facing heading out the exit door this summer if they cannot cut out defensive mistakes.

Vale lost 3-2 at Charlton but other results ensured that they retained their League One status.

But Crosby, in interim charge since Darrell Clarke was sacked on April 17, could not help but be critical of the ease in which their opponents beat keeper Aidan Stone.

Tyreece Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put Charlton 2-0 ahead and, although James Plant pulled a goal back, Miles Leaburn added a third to make Matty Taylor’s late penalty nothing more than a consolation.

“That was the remit, taking over before the Ipswich game, making sure we secured League One football,” said Crosby.

“Credit to everyone concerned that we’ve done that. It was our primary goal at the start of the season. We have done that.

“But I’m really disappointed with the first half in a number of ways. I changed things at half-time and second half we were the better team.

“I’ve just said in there (the dressing room) for us to develop as a football club you can’t continue to concede a goal-and-a-half a game – you’re going to end up in real trouble doing that.

“Individuals have to learn very quickly that won’t be acceptable going forward. If they are not capable of doing that they won’t be at the football club for very long.

“The way we handled the ball in the first half wasn’t good enough, which created too much space when they got the ball back. Our pressing shape didn’t work – we weren’t connected as a team or compact. There was too much space for them to play through us.

“The goals we concede are handed to Charlton. You can’t move forward and win games on a consistent basis if you are going to concede goals like that.”

Charlton’s vibrant young front three of Campbell, Rak-Sakyi and Leaburn all got on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi, 20, has been too hot to handle for League One defences and took his goal tally to 15 for the campaign.

He also produced his 10th assist, teeing up frontman Leaburn, 19, for his 12th league goal.

Campbell, also 19, put Charlton ahead with a low strike in the 14th minute.

Addicks manager Dean Holden said: “It was really important that we got a win, to give the supporters something to cheer about. We’ve gone through a lot of pain this season, but we’ve had some good times as well.

“Tyreece and Jes have really helped each other. They have become really close off the pitch.

“Every time we speak to an opposition manager after the game they talk about our front three whether that was Corey (Blackett-Taylor), earlier in the season, Miles and Jes. Now TC has been added to that conversation – I just loving watching him play. He is gaining more and more confidence.

“The potential of Tyreece and Miles is huge.

“Fair play to Jes for coming out and playing men’s football. I said to him after the game that I’ve been so lucky I got to work with him for four months. He is one hell of a player.”

