Steve Evans hails Stevenage’s ‘real heroes’ after clinching promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans hails Stevenage’s ‘real heroes’ after clinching promotion

By Press Association
Steve Evans called Stevenage’s players ‘real heroes’ after victory over Grimsby secured promotion (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Steve Evans called Stevenage’s players ‘real heroes’ after victory over Grimsby secured promotion (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans labelled his players “heroes” after they sealed promotion to Sky Bet League One with one game of the season to spare after a 2-0 win over Grimsby.

Three years ago, only the demise of Macclesfield reprieved the club from relegation from the EFL, and they were again struggling against the drop when Evans took charge 13 months ago.

The 60-year-old has now guided them to a return to the third tier of English football after a nine-year absence and added another promotion to his managerial career, thanks to second-half goals from Jamie Reid and Luther James-Wildin.

Evans said: “It’s a magical day for everyone in the town, everyone at the football club, our chairman [Phil Wallace], his wife Margaret and all the board. They’ve been fantastic.

“The players are the real heroes – we’ve said before, the general sends his troops into battle and the general then stays in the big war building and looks at a screen.

“The real heroes are the boys who have to go out on the pitch and do it in football terms, and they’ve been fantastic all season.

“They’ve been acclaimed, then they were written off, although we never wrote them off, we said if we stick to the plan and stick to the way we do things, they’ll come good.

“I’m delighted for them today, every one of them.”

After having a Reid header ruled out for offside in the second minute, Stevenage produced a nervy performance in the first half and looked set to be made to sweat going into the final day of the season.

The mood was lifted spectacularly, however, when Reid put the hosts ahead after 57 minutes when he headed Jordan Roberts’ cross into the bottom corner.

After Danny Rose had a shot cleared off the line by Grimsby captain Luke Waterfall, James-Wildin made sure of promotion by stroking in his first goal for two years from the edge of the area.

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said: “It’s Stevenage’s afternoon, there’s no doubt about that.

“Congratulations to them, it’s not just today, it’s over the course of a season, but I thought they showed parts of why they’ve been promoted in that performance today.

“Getting on to ourselves, I thought first half we more than held our own and were probably the better team in general.

“Second half we weren’t good enough, realistically, and once we went 1-0 down, I wasn’t happy with how we performed and tried to go about our jobs.

“It obviously gave them a lift and the carrot for them to go and chase and harry everything, and that’s what they’re very good at, but I can’t remember our players having time on the ball, whereas unfortunately theirs did at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen's…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…
Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Clyde verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars win…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented