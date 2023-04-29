Jody Morris wants to add experience to his Swindon squad for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jody Morris wants to add experience to his Swindon squad for next season

By Press Association
Jody Morris is looking to add experience this summer (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Jody Morris is determined to add some experience to his Swindon squad over the summer after his players wilted in the closing minutes at Crewe.

The Robins boss watched as late goals from Conor Thomas and Joel Tabiner earned the Railwaymen an unlikely 2-1 win.

Crewe had trailed to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s deflected effort just before the interval and were labouring until boss Lee Bell made a raft of changes, including bringing on Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook and Callum Ainley, who both made their mark on the game and delivered telling assists.

Brook’s fierce shot could not be held by Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn and Thomas was presented with a simple finish, before Tabiner flicked Ainley’s delivery into the far corner to complete Crewe’s comeback win with four minutes remaining.

Morris said: “We’ve got a young group. The average age of the side today was 22 and when we need that personality and character, at the moment we’re not showing it in the latter stages of games.

“Until we get more experienced players in we’re going to struggle when teams are coming for us.

“It keeps happening to us and it’s the type of stuff you see when Under-23 sides play in the Football League Trophy. We haven’t got enough experience in vital areas and while the experience will stand the young lads in good stead in the future, it is not helping us now.

“We didn’t get going in the second half and you have to give Crewe credit too. They changed their formation a couple of times and we should have dealt with it better – it was a disappointing performance.”

In the first half, Morris’ side did pose an attacking threat and 18-year-old home debutant Tom Booth was kept busy in Crewe’s goal.

Jake Cain’s free-kick came back off the woodwork and Jacob Wakeling also sent the rebound onto the crossbar. But the teenager could do nothing when Hepburn-Murphy’s deflected effort flew past him for Swindon’s 44th-minute opener.

As the game appeared to be petering out to a tame defeat, which would have been Crewe’s third consecutive loss, boss Bell made four changes which ignited a furious finish.

And after Thomas and Tabiner had turned the game on its head, Dan Agyei could even have added a third when he connected with Brook’s lofted cross and with Brynn stranded it needed a goal-line clearance from Tom Clayton to keep the margin of defeat down for the visitors.

Bell said: “It was a really good comeback to win the game like that. I thought there was going to be an opportunity for us to get something. The subs have come on and made a real impact.

“Lachlan was really bright when he came on, but it’s a team game and we needed to apply ourselves to get something from the game.

“Swindon didn’t cut us open and we coped well with their main threats from the full-backs really well. I was delighted that we were able to turn it around from being 1-0 down in that manner.”

