Liam Manning looking forward to beer with son after Oxford all-but secure safety

By Press Association
Liam Manning has all-but kept Oxford up (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Liam Manning has all-but kept Oxford up (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Liam Manning was delighted as Oxford all-but made sure of League One survival with a 3-0 win at relegated Forest Green.

Kyle Joseph, Tyler Goodrham and Billy Bodin struck to leave United three points above the drop zone with one game remaining.

Boss Manning, who replaced Karl Robinson in March, said: “It’s my son’s birthday on Monday so I’m now looking forward to celebrating with a beer and being with my family.

“Since we’ve come in, the lads have bought in. That’s why we’ve been able to do what we’ve done.

“I didn’t know any of the other scores until a couple of minutes before the end and was ageing quickly.

“The bigger picture is the potential of this club. I said to the players they should celebrate, but we don’t want to be fighting to survive in future.

“It was a bit flat in the first half and a bit passive from both teams, but we scored two great goals.”

Joseph reached double figures for the season with the opener in the 10th minute.

Midfielder Marcus McGuane picked out his run through the middle and Joseph shrugged off fellow Swansea loanee Brandon Cooper before drilling in his second goal in two games from just inside the box.

Half-time substitute Goodrham scored his second goal in two games less than one minute after the restart.

Rovers midfielder Dylan McGeouch dithered on the ball just outside the area on the left and Goodrham picked his pocket before curling his fourth of the season into the far top corner.

Striker Bodin sealed the win with his first goal of the year in the 68th minute.

Bodin left keeper Ross Doohan rooted to the spot as he curled in his eighth goal of the season from 20 yards.

Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson was furious Joseph wasn’t penalised for a foul on Cooper.

He said: “Other teams get decisions, we just don’t get them.

“He gives him a nudge and at that speed it’s easy to knock someone off the ball. He did it and went through and scored. On any other day you get a free-kick for that.

“We had a chance to make it 1-1. We never took that and then they scored two beauties.

“We struggled to get pressure on the ball and they showed real quality with their two finishes in the second half. They put the game to bed.”

