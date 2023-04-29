Derek Adams hails ‘special day’ as Morecambe rally to keep survival hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams hails ‘special day’ as Morecambe rally to keep survival hopes alive

By Press Association
Derek Adams’ side kept their survival hopes alive (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe manager Derek Adams said his side’s comeback victory over Lincoln to keep their League One survival hopes alive was a “special” one in his career.

Adams, a veteran of more than 600 games as a manager, knew his side were dropping out of the league at one stage as they trailed 2-0 after 50 minutes to goals from Lasse Sorensen and Matty Virtue, with relegation rivals MK Dons leading Barnsley 4-1.

But two goals from Cole Stockton and a header from Oumar Niasse, along with Barnsley’s comeback to seal a 4-4 draw at MK Dons, means the Shrimps’ hopes of League One survival are still alive after a dramatic fightback.

Adams said: “When I heard MK Dons were beating Barnsley I knew we had to do something special to give ourselves a chance of taking the fight to the last week and we did just that.

“It was a special win for everyone involved with the club and you could see what it meant to everyone when Cole scored with four minutes to go. The club has been in turmoil for much of the season but the players have always given their all.

“Heads could have dropped today but the players stuck at it and in the end it was a special day for me, for the players and for everyone involved with this football club.”

Lincoln opened the scoring on the half hour with a goal on the break when Sorensen finished neatly from Ethan Erhahon’s threaded pass.

The Imps were denied a second by a world class Connor Ripley save from Daniel Mandroiu’s volley but did double their lead on 49 minutes when Virtue stroked home the ball from the edge of the box after another swift break from the visitors.

The Shrimps pulled one back one minute later with a stunning, dipping volley from Stockton to beat Carl Rushworth.

Dan Crowley then hit the post for the home side and Mandroiu hit the woodwork for the visitors before the Shrimps levelled on 66 minutes when Niasse took advantage of Rushworth recklessly racing from his area to head the ball into the empty net.

The action then swung from end to end before Morecambe scored the winner four minutes from time as Stockton netted his fifth in three games as he headed Ash Hunter’s free kick into the top corner to seal a dramatic three points.

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy was unhappy with the way his side lost their two-goal lead.

He said: “I am really angry to be honest. Some of our football was scintillating at times and we had enough chances to win three games but we showed a really soft side to us today.

“We didn’t manage the occasion at all well as it was such a vital game for Morecambe and there were a few things that happened in the game that just can’t happen when you are a professional footballer.

“Something happened for all three goals and I’ve had my say in the dressing room. I accept we are young and I can accept mistakes but there were things out there I couldn’t accept today.”

