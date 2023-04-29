George Williams and Ash Handley inspire England to thumping win over France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Williams and Ash Handley inspire England to thumping win over France

By Press Association
England celebrate their victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA).
England celebrate their victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA).

George Williams and Ash Handley both helped themselves to hat-tricks as England scored 11 tries in an overwhelming 64-0 win over feeble France in Warrington.

Home favourite Williams marked his debut as captain with a dominant display, playing the crucial ball in all three of Handley’s efforts, while the Leeds winger returned the favour in a scintillating two-man show.

Danny Walker scored twice, while Jake Wardle, Kai Pearce-Paul and Harry Smith also crossed and Smith added 18 points with the boot, as Shaun Wane’s new-look side oozed potential ahead of a much tougher test against Tonga in the autumn.

Williams, Pearce-Paul and Jack Welsby were the only survivors from November’s World Cup semi-final heartbreak to feature in Wane’s 18-man squad as the England coach sets his sights firmly on the build-up to the 2025 World Cup in France.

Of his raft of debutants, Wigan duo Morgan Smithies and Ethan Havard also shone, but France, beaten 42-18 by England in the second round of the World Cup in November, were dreadful, singularly failing to threaten the England line and seldom mustering a move into their attacking half.

England took less than five minutes to get their assault under way when a neat kick by Williams, the lynchpin of Warrington’s remarkable Super League resurgence this season, sent Handley scampering over in the right corner.

Williams sparked the move that led to England’s second, spraying the ball out to Jake Wardle, who, showing no ill-effects from an earlier challenge from Paul Marcon that sent the pair spiralling through the advertising boards on to the concrete concourse, neatly switched inside to send Smith clear.

England’s Ash Handley (right) celebrates one of his three tries
England’s Ash Handley (right) celebrates one of his three tries (Martin Rickett/PA).

Smithies’ short pass sent Walker in for his first after 25 minutes, then Walker’s pinpoint 40-20 set up Welsby, reverting to his favoured full-back role in the absence of World Cup captain Sam Tomkins, to send Wardle over on the left.

Welsby proved pivotal once again five minutes before the break when he burst through the flat-footed French rearguard and sent the always-ready Williams over under the posts.

Williams’ looping ball out wide found Handley, who cut inside Marcon to touch down for his second, and the other side of the interval the Leeds man returned the favour by pouncing into space on the right flank and feeding Williams the simplest of opportunities.

As France wilted England stepped up the pace, Handley grasping a Williams kick in the corner then Pearce-Paul barging clear, again prompted by Williams carving open the opposing defence.

Williams completed his hat-trick after a break down the flank by Handley, then Walker went over for his second, Williams duly stepping up to take over kicking duties and wrap up a thoroughly convincing victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
4
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

England celebrate their victory over France (Martin Rickett/PA).
A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his…
Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented