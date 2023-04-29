Neil Wood won’t play for a point next week as Salford close in on play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Wood won’t play for a point next week as Salford close in on play-off place

By Press Association
Neil Wood’s Salford are almost secure of a play-off place (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neil Wood’s Salford are almost secure of a play-off place (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood is delighted his side’s play-off fate is in their own hands heading into the last game of the League Two season after a huge 3-2 win at Carlisle.

Luke Bolton’s stunning late strike earned the visitors a victory that leaves them needing just a point when they host Gillingham next weekend to secure a top-seven finish.

First-half efforts from Callum Hendry and Bolton put the visitors 2-0 up, but Joe Garner grabbed one back with 13 minutes to go.

Carlisle won a penalty which was eventually scored by Kristian Dennis, but before it was taken United’s Jon Mellish was given his marching orders for an apparent push in the face of Elliot Watt.

And there was time for Bolton to steal the spoils with his 88th-minute effort.

Wood said: “We’ve put ourselves into a much better position by winning this game than if we drew or lost.

“We have to be confident with the position we’re in. We’ll prepare to win the game, we won’t go out there and try to get a point. That’s not quite us.

“If you’d offered us this at the start of the season – one point, in our own hands with a home game on the last day of the season – we’d have taken that.

“It was an important game for both teams and it’s an important win for us.

“They scored and the place started to lift. They’ve got a lot of fans here and they’re a good team so you have to keep them credit.

“The winning goal was a goal that deserved to win any game.”

Despite the defeat, Carlisle are in a strong position to reach the play-offs.

Even if they lose at Sutton in the final game, they would need Mansfield to overturn a massive eight-goal swing to overtake them.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson called on his side to “finish the job”.

He said: “I’m delighted what this group has done for 45 games, but we are not guaranteed to be in the play-offs.

“You saw it last season when Bristol Rovers smashed how many goals they did on the last day of the season – and Northampton missed out as a result.

“We won’t take anything for granted. We have to finish it.

“We’ll prepare properly this week for our game against Sutton. But if we’re not good enough to go to Sutton and get the right result – and an eight-goal swing does happen – then the truth is we don’t deserve to be in the play-offs.

“We can say it’s been a good season, but it will be disappointing if it falls away.

“We have to review this game, put it to bed and get ourselves ready for a massive challenge at Sutton.”

