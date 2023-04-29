Scott Lindsey hails best achievement of his career after keeping Crawley up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Lindsey admitted that preserving Crawley’s Football League status was the best achievement of his career.

The Reds played played out a goalless draw against Walsall in their final home game of the season to get the point they needed to survive.

The 50-year-old former Swindon boss admitted the occasion had taken on added poignancy as it marked a year to the day since the passing of his mother Jean.

Crawley’s strong home form has done much to help them stay up since Lindsey took over two-and-a-half months ago, and when asked where this ranked in his career, he replied: “This ranks at the top.

“A year ago I lost my mum, Jean, and I felt it would be the day when we got safe. That’s my mum shining down and putting it right for me.

“When coming in, I thought we needed to win seven out of 22 games and we can make it seven by winning at Swindon in our last match and this is what we will be aiming to do.

“It’s a case of mission accomplished. It’s been tough – and we lost six in a row at one point – but at the same time it’s been enjoyable and the fans have been absolutely unbelievable – the best I’ve known.”

Walsall came into the clash having won just one of their previous 21 league games, and interim boss Mat Sadler was pleased with the manner of the performance after a “passive” opening half an hour.

He said: “The players are well aware of what I want to do and it’s a fantastic learning curve for them.

“In the last 15 minutes of the first half we were more positive and looked the likelier side to nick a goal.”

The draw halted a run of three successive defeats for Walsall, and Sadler added: “We are determined not to allow the season to peter out.

“After a change of manager it’s important to see the reaction of players, and it’s not part of our make-up to allow it to be a damp squib.”

Walsall host Doncaster in their final game and Sadler is aiming to sign off in style.

He said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic football club to work for and I’m absolutely desperate to give them something to shout about.”