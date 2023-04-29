Steven Schumacher proud of Plymouth as promotion ensures a very happy birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher proud of Plymouth as promotion ensures a very happy birthday

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher celebrates promotion (Tim Goode/PA)
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher celebrates promotion (Tim Goode/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher admitted his delight as his team beat resilient Burton 1-0 to clinch automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One in front of their home fans.

Schumacher, who will be 39 on Sunday, admitted: “I am overjoyed.

“It’s been an amazing season, an amazing campaign and to finish it off here on a sunny day in Devon – when the sun’s not been out for weeks – in front of our home fans…it’s just amazing.”

Striker Niall Ennis scored the all-important 45th minute winner for the hosts, who also had three efforts cleared off the line.

Schumacher said: “I am so proud of everybody associated with the club that we’ve managed to get over the line at home.

“We set a goal and achieved the goal we wanted. I could not be any prouder.

“First of all the standard that has been set at the top end of League One this season has been nothing short of amazing.

“I think big congratulations to Ipswich, who have also sealed automatic promotion today. They have been brilliant to watch, so congratulations to Kieran McKenna and their team.

“And then commiserations to Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday and also Michael Duff at Barnsley.

“The relentless pace and nature that all the teams have set just made you work so hard.

“So whenever we have had a good result. We’ve always said ‘well done, good but we’re on to the next one’ because we can’t take our eye off the ball and get too carried away.

“The standard has just made us consistent whether we’ve won or lost a game.

“When we have lost a game, some people have said ‘the bubble’s going to burst’ but we haven’t lost two games in a row all season and that is an amazing thing to say.

“It was a tough game and we had to fight right until the very end but we did enough.

“Twenty home league wins is unbelievable, outstanding and the fans have played a huge in that. The last 16 or 17 of the last 18 home games have completely sold out.

“Nobody liked coming to Plymouth anyway because it’s so far, now they don’t like coming down when you’ve got 11 players in front of you plus 16,000 fans screaming. Hopefully next season in the Championship it won’t be an easy place for anyone either.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria said: “I am proud of my players, we put in a performance today and it was really disappointing to concede the goal (with) the last kick of the first half.

“I changed the system as I had two injuries and had to shuffle the pack a little bit.

“If we played this game a few months ago, we probably we wouldn’t be able to compete, so we have come a long way.

“We beat Sheffield Wednesday and we came to Plymouth, who have the best home record in the division, and it was very close.

“Plymouth have not got a top four budget, they have done brilliantly to compete with the big boys. They have done very well, so congratulations to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
4
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher celebrates promotion (Tim Goode/PA)
A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his…
Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented