Tim Murtagh celebrates 1000th wicket as Middlesex hammer Kent

Tim Murtagh recorded a 10-wicket match haul as Middlesex secured a second successive LV= Insurance County Championship victory at the expense of Kent in Division One.

The seamer reached 1000 wickets in all formats for his team after taking six for 42 – and match figures of 10 for 82 – as Kent fell to 128 all out at Lord’s.

Ben Compton and Jack Leaning had dragged Kent back into contention with an 87-run partnership but seven wickets tumbled cheaply, setting Middlesex a comfortable chase of 86 as Sam Robson and Pieter Malan steered them to victory with nine wickets remaining.

1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ FOR MURTAGHCongratulations to @tjmurtagh on taking 1,000 wickets across all formats for Middlesex 👏 A fine achievement for a fine man! We are all so proud of you Murts 🥳#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/qdX9smU1jC — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 29, 2023

Surrey also secured a nine-wicket victory with a dominant display against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The visitors added 70 to their total, with Jamie Smith top-scoring on 88, to set a first-innings lead of 131, but a fantastic spell from Kemar Roach saw the fast bowler take three for nine, leaving Warwickshire 22 for four at lunch.

Roach finished with a five-for as the hosts fell to 141 all out and Surrey knocked off the required 11 runs in two overs.

In Division Two, Matthew Potts starred with the ball picking up five wickets as Durham claimed victory by an innings and seven runs against Derbyshire at Chester-Le-Street.

Matthew Potts starred with the ball for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

The visitors had made a good start to day three with Matthew Lamb and Luis Reece putting on 149 runs for the sixth wicket, but Durham sparked into life after Lamb fell just short of his century on 99, pinned lbw by Ben Raine.

England seamer Potts then skittled through Derbyshire’s lower order, taking five for 65 for Durham to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Sussex continued their push for victory against Gloucestershire, sparked by substitute fielder Tom Clark’s direct-hit run out of Marcus Harris.

A chaotic period then saw Nathan McAndrew claim the wickets of James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren from successive balls for Gloucestershire to go four down at tea.

𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 Bad light puts pay to proceedings after a stunning fightback from Cooke (121*) and Neser (90) Glamorgan 446/8 and lead by 39#GoGlam | #LEIvGLAM pic.twitter.com/delf7QarqN — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 29, 2023

Sussex took five further wickets in the late session, with McAndrew finishing the day with figures of five for 53 to leave Gloucestershire 198 for nine at the close, still 257 runs behind their opponent’s first-innings total.

Chris Cooke and Michael Neser starred with the bat as Glamorgan fought back against Leicestershire.

Chasing 407, Glamorgan were struggling on 225 for seven in their opening innings before Cooke and Neser shared an eight-wicket partnership of 211 to help move the side on to 446 for eight.

Cooke remained unbeaten on 121 at the close of play, with Neser departing for 90 after being bowled by Chris Wright.