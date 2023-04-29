Dagenham end season on high with victory at promotion-hopefuls Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham finished their season on a winning note after beating promotion-hopefuls Barnet 2-0.

Kian Flanagan had an effort for Barnet comfortably held by Elliot Justham before Inih Effiong had a chance for the visitors.

Justham made a good save before the break to deny David Moyo the opener but Effiong put the Daggers ahead three minutes into the second half, slotting the ball home after a through pass from Jay Bird.

Moyo had a chance to level soon after but his header was saved and Sydney Ibie sealed three points for Dagenham two minutes into stoppage time with his first professional goal for the club.

The Daggers end the campaign in 10th, while the Bees finish fifth and will be looking to earn promotion through the play-offs.