Tyrone Marsh goal secures play-off spot for Boreham Wood

Tyrone Marsh’s first-half goal sealed Boreham Wood’s place in the National League play-offs as they beat Yeovil 1-0.

Charlie Cooper had a chance for Yeovil that went just wide but the hosts took the lead in the 26th minute through a Marsh header.

Nathan Ashmore was forced to make a good save after half-time from Chiori Johnson’s long-distance effort for the Glovers and Cooper came close again with his shot going just over the bar.

Reo Griffiths then tested Ashmore again but he was able to make a comfortable save and the Wood were able to see the game out as they now look ahead to the play-offs.

The Wood finished sixth in the table while the already-relegated Glovers were 22nd.