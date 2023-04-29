Tyrone Marsh goal secures play-off spot for Boreham Wood By Press Association April 29 2023, 7.50pm Share Tyrone Marsh goal secures play-off spot for Boreham Wood Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4349287/tyrone-marsh-goal-secures-play-off-spot-for-boreham-wood/ Copy Link Boreham secured their spot in the play-offs beating Yeovil 1-0 (Dave Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Tyrone Marsh’s first-half goal sealed Boreham Wood’s place in the National League play-offs as they beat Yeovil 1-0. Charlie Cooper had a chance for Yeovil that went just wide but the hosts took the lead in the 26th minute through a Marsh header. Nathan Ashmore was forced to make a good save after half-time from Chiori Johnson’s long-distance effort for the Glovers and Cooper came close again with his shot going just over the bar. Reo Griffiths then tested Ashmore again but he was able to make a comfortable save and the Wood were able to see the game out as they now look ahead to the play-offs. The Wood finished sixth in the table while the already-relegated Glovers were 22nd. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close