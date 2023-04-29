Southend hit back to beat 10-man Wealdstone By Press Association April 29 2023, 7.56pm Share Southend hit back to beat 10-man Wealdstone Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4349305/southend-hit-back-to-beat-10-man-wealdstone/ Copy Link Harry Cardwell got a late winner for Southend against Wealdstone (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Cardwell struck a late winner as Southend came from behind to beat the 10 men of Wealdstone 2-1. Charles Clayden put the visitors in front midway through the first half, flicking home a cross from Dominic Hutchinson. But Wesley Fonguck levelled early in the second half, collecting a loose ball and bending it into the net. Things got worse for Wealdstone two minutes later when Nathan Ferguson was shown a straight red card. And the extra man told with eight minutes to go when Cardwell turned in Noor Husin’s cross from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close