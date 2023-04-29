Woking set for National League play-off eliminators after finishing fourth By Press Association April 29 2023, 8.08pm Share Woking set for National League play-off eliminators after finishing fourth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4349311/woking-set-for-national-league-play-off-eliminators-after-finishing-fourth/ Copy Link Ricky Korboa scored the only goal of the game (Adam Davy/PA). [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Woking had to settle for a place in the eliminator round of the National League play-offs, despite ending the regular season with a 1-0 win at Solihull. Ricky Korboa scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, reacting quickest after James Kellermann’s shot came back off the crossbar. Marcus Dackers had a close-range effort blocked and Korboa saw his effort from a tight angle hit a post late on as Woking dominated. But their hopes of snatching third place and with it an automatic spot in the play-off semi-finals were dashed by Chesterfield’s win over Maidstone. Instead, Woking will take on Bromley in an eliminator on Wednesday, with the winner then taking on Chesterfield for a place in the final. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close