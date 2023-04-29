Bromley finish seventh after draw at Oldham By Press Association April 29 2023, 8.18pm Share Bromley finish seventh after draw at Oldham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4349320/bromley-finish-seventh-after-draw-at-oldham/ Copy Link James Vennings equalised for Bromley (John Walton/PA). [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley came from behind to draw 1-1 at Oldham as they finished the regular season in seventh place in the National League. Joe Nuttall opened the scoring a minute before the break after rounding Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and slotting home. But the visitors levelled in the 79th minute through James Vennings’ powerful finish into the bottom corner. Charles-Cook came to Bromley’s rescue in the 80th minute as he pushed Mark Shelton’s effort wide. Bromley, who were already guaranteed a place in the play-off eliminators, will now face Woking on Wednesday, with a semi-final spot on the line. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close