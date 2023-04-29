York snatch late point at Notts County and confirm National League survival By Press Association April 29 2023, 8.34pm Share York snatch late point at Notts County and confirm National League survival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4349335/york-snatch-late-point-at-notts-county-and-confirm-national-league-survival/ Copy Link York came from behind to draw at Notts County (Nick Potts/PA). [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up York confirmed National League survival after Shaq Forde’s late equaliser earned them a 1-1 drew at Notts County. Macaulay Langstaff’s 42nd goal of the season put County in front as the division’s top-scorer got on the end of Ruben Rodrigues’ ball just before the break. York had goalkeeper Ryan Whitley to thank for keeping the deficit to won as he made a series of impressive saves, notably denying Sam Austin and keeping out Cedwyn Scott’s deflected header. And Forde levelled in the 88th minute, sending a cool finish past Sam Slocombe at his right-hand post. Whitley still had to be alert to deny the dangerous Rodrigues in added time as York, already all but safe, ensured they would be staying up. Second-placed County’s next assignment is a play-off semi-final against either Barnet or Boreham Wood. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close